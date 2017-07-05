COFECE announces new measures to regulate assignment of slots at Mexico City Airport

Mexico's Comision Federal de Competencia Economica (COFECE) announced (03-Jul-2017) new measures to regulate the assignment of take off and landing slots at Mexico City Juarez International Airport (AICM), to reduce delays and cancellations and stimulate competition. Changes include:

Ensuring public accountability for assigned schedules, the application of the new regulations, and real time use of slots;

Defining clear rules on the criteria for the assignment, return, withdrawal, cancellations and auctions of available landing and departure times;

Preventing carriers from operating more slots than they currently require, or from operating more than 35% of a particular time slot;

Allowing carriers to reassign or exchange landing and take off times, under certain conditions, on a temporary or permanent basis;

Prohibiting carriers from arriving or departing unless scheduled prior, to encourage punctuality and allow airlines to appropriately plan and market their itineraries;

Under existing conditions, COFECE noted airlines have to schedule more than 30% of their daily services at the last minute, and as a result, are at a competitive disadvantage due to their inability to market the services before the season begins. COFECE also recommended the following to Mexico's Congress, Executive Branch and the Secretariat of Communications and Transport: