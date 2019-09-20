Become a CAPA Member
20-Sep-2019 11:48 AM

Cobham extends agreement with Qantas Freight for additional six years

Cobham Aviation Services (CAvS) extended (20-Sep-2019) its agreement Qantas Freight until 30-Jun-2026, with an option for an additional 12 month extension, effective 01-Jul-2020. Cobham CEO Ryan Both stated the carrier has been "providing dedicated freighter services for Qantas Freight, supporting the Australia Post freight network, for more than 25 years" and will continue to "in the wake of the renewed seven year agreement signed between Qantas Freight and Australia Post". [more - original PR]

