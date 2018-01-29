Loading
29-Jan-2018 11:29 AM

Cobalt Air to roll out business class product in 2018

Cobalt Air announced (26-Jan-2018) plans to introduce business class product on London Gatwick-Larnaca and Paphos-Moscow services. The business class product will roll out over the route network in 2018. Cobalt Air CEO Andrew Madar said: "Business class will offer priority boarding, a dedicated check in desk, spacious seating, extensive dining menu that can be ordered at a time of customer's choice. In addition, business class will offer access to a business class lounge, priority check-in and two 20kg bags". [more - original PR]

