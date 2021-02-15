Become a CAPA Member
15-Feb-2021 9:24 AM

CMA CGM establishes airfreight division with four A330Fs

CMA CGM Group confirmed (12-Feb-2021) the establishment of a specialised airfreight division named CMA CGM Air Cargo. The company will acquire four A330-200F aircraft, which will be operated from Europe to global destinations by a European airline. CMA CGM Group chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé said the division will also "leverage commercial partnerships with airlines in order to deliver global coverage". CMA CGM stated the new division will strengthen its transport and logistics business, enabling it to offer a new range of solutions to customers. [more - original PR]

