12-Jun-2017 8:29 AM
Clifford Chance law firm advises GACA on five Saudi airport privatisations
UK law firm Clifford Chance liaised (11-Jun-2017) with Saudi Arabia's AS&H Law Firm, to advise the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on the privatisations of five Saudi international airports:
- Jeddah International Airport: Awarded to Changi Airport Group;
- Taif International Airport: Awarded to Munich Airport;
- Qassim Airport: Awarded to TAV Airports;
- Hail Airport: Awarded to TAV Airports;
- Yanbu International Airport: Awarded to TAV Airports.
The deals are the first to be signed as part of Saudi Arabia's plan to privatise its international and domestic airports by 2020. The privatisations received "enormous interest" from international airport operators, according to Clifford Chance. The deals are also the first major non-utility PPP projects to close in Saudi Arabia. [more - original PR]