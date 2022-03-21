Clayton UTZ: Virgin administrators' approach upheld in High Court appeal

Clayton UTZ stated (16-Mar-2022) Virgin Australia was successful in an appeal in the High Court, in relation to a dispute emerging between the Virgin Australia Administrators and one of the lessors of engines, Willis Lease Finance Corporation (Willis), in relation to the construction of the Cape Town Convention and the Protocol. Willis was successful at first instance before a single judge of the Federal Court of Australia, in a judgment that was handed down on 03-Sep-2020, involving a redelivery and engine realignment regime. Virgin Australia Administrators brought an expedited appeal to the Full Federal Court. On 07-Oct-2020, the Full Court unanimously upheld the Administrators' appeal, finding that the obligation to give possession Article XI.2 of the Aircraft Protocol did not require redelivery as contended by Willis. Willis appealed to the High Court, obtaining special leave on 12-Apr-2021. The High Court unanimously dismissed Willis' appeal from the Full Court's decision with costs and affirmed the reasoning of the Full Court of the Federal Court. It has held that the Administrators' obligation to "give possession" of aircraft objects means to take whatever steps may be necessary to provide the creditor an opportunity to exercise the right to take possession which the creditor has under the Convention. It found that the Administrators' invitation to Willis to take control of the aircraft engines where they were situated in Australia fulfilled the obligation to "give possession" imposed on the Administrators by Art XI(2) of the Protocol. The High Court identified that underlying the question in the appeal was a question of general importance to the aviation industry as to the content of the obligation to "give possession" under Art XI(2) of the Protocol and the determination of that question resolved who should pay the costs that had been incurred in returning the aircraft engines to the United States. In the High Court's view, its construction of Article XI(2) operated consistently with the underlying realities of modern structured finance, particularly to facilitate capital market financing. [more - original PR]