9-Sep-2021 12:09 AM
Clark International Airport terminal to feature contactless options
Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation CEO Bi Yong S Chungunco, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) Clark International Airport's new terminal will feature contactless self service kiosks for passenger check in and self bag drops to minimise contact between passengers and airport personnel. Ms Chungunco added the airport will also have contactless ordering system for lounges and restaurants.