Clark Airport expansion contract signed, North Luzon Airport Consortium assumes O&M

International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, finalised (06-Feb-2019) agreements for the long term operations and maintenance (O&M) concession for Clark International Airport between Philippines' Bases Conversion and Development Authority and the North Luzon Airport Consortium, comprising Changi Airports Philippines, Filinvest Development Corporation, JG Summit Holdings and Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions. The 25 year concession, involving the equipping and full management of the entire Clark Airport facility, follows the engineering, procurement and construction public private partnership (PPP) concluded in 2017. This is the first airport project in the Philippines to be tendered under the Philippines Government's recent hybrid PPP policy. Under the O&M agreement, a new 100,000sqm passenger terminal will be constructed to boost air transport capacity for the greater capital region. [more - original PR]