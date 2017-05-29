UK CAA: Passengers affected by British Airways IT systems failure eligible for protection

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) head of consumer protection Matt Buffey stated (28-May-2017) "Passengers affected by the disruption to British Airways' flights are protected under EU law. The welfare of passengers must be the priority for any airline experiencing disruption and we fully expect all UK airlines to meet their obligations. Passengers who are currently caught up in this disruption should be informed of their legal rights by British Airways, but they can find out the full details of their rights during delays and cancellations by visiting the CAA website". [more - original PR]