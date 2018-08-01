Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia chairman resigns following release of MH370 report

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia chairman Azharuddin Abd Rahman announced (31-Jul-2018) his resignation, effective 14-Aug-2018. Mr Azharuddin said he decided to resign following the release of the MH370 Safety Investigation Report on 30-Jul-2018, which contained "very apparent findings" regarding the operation of the Kuala Lumpur air traffic control centre, including that the air traffic controller did not comply with certain standard operating procedures. [more - original PR]