CANSO DG: Commercial space industry 'bringing a myriad of challenges and opportunities' for ATM

CANSO DG Jeff Poole stated (01-Jun-2017) the commercial space industry is "becoming busier than ever", with companies and governments "developing innovative ways to exploit and to access it". Mr Poole stated developments in the commercial space industry are "bringing a myriad challenges and opportunities for the ATM industry". He said: "We... need to consider what this growth means for the air traffic management industry; how can we minimise disruption to civil air traffic, while welcoming a new age of commercial space operations". [more - original PR]