CANSO: Global ATM industry is 'going through important changes'

CANSO DG Jeff Poole stated (15-Jun-2017) the global ATM industry is "going through important changes at the moment, and now is a critical time for the whole community to come together and plan for the future". Mr Poole highlighted the following key areas for consideration:

How ANSPs operate and how to appropriate functionality on a global scale;

Adapting airspace to new entrants;

Working with regulators and industry partners to maximise efficiencies and operational potential. [more - original PR]