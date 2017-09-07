CANSO notes 'clear signs' of ATC capacity shortage in some European states

CANSO DG Jeff Poole stated (06-Sep-2017) while the European ATC industry has "coped safely with growing air traffic" over the past two decades, the current ATM system "is showing clear signs of a shortage of capacity in some countries". CANSO said "unexpectedly" high traffic in summer 2017 also "caused some shortfalls". Mr Poole said ANSPs have "been required to reduce costs under the regulatory requirement of the European Commission, so they do not always have funding to modernise ATM and recruit appropriate numbers of staff". Mr Poole concluded: "We also need States to ensure there is adequate funding to modernise ATM infrastructure and recruit and train staff... To achieve these steps it is vital that all parts of the aviation value chain - airlines, airports, governments, EU institutions - work together in partnership". [more - original PR]