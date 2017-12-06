CANSO identifies three key drivers for 'efficient and effective' ATM in Latin America/Caribbean

CANSO DG Jeff Poole highlighted (05-Dec-2017) three key drivers for "efficient and effective" ATM in Latin America and the Caribbean: collaboration, harmonisation and innovation. Mr Poole said low airfares, rising incomes and demographic growth are fuelling "significant passenger demand in Latin America and the Caribbean right now, and the ATM industry has a key role to play in helping to manage increased air traffic flow safely, effectively and efficiently". "To do this we must look for opportunities to strengthen our cross-industry and pan-regional partnerships", Mr Poole emphasised. [more - original PR]