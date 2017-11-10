Borealis Alliance closer to achiever free route airspace aspirations

Borealis Alliance noted (09-Nov-2017) it is closer to offering full free route airspace capabilities across the airspace managed by its nine members, after new successful implementations by Irish Aviation Authority and Isavia. The Borealis Alliance has already delivered one of the largest cross border areas of free route airspace globally, however final implementation would see a continuous, seamless area of free route airsapce covering Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Norway, Sweden and the UK. Borealis Alliance executive director Branka Subotić said "ongoing collaboration between Borealis members to further refine and improve their airspace for the benefit of customers and the flying public demonstrates our continued commitment to make the vision of a Single European Sky a reality". [more - original PR]