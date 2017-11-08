CANSO DG: Technology 'changing the face of aviation and ATM'

CANSO DG Jeff Poole stated (07-Nov-2017) new technology is "changing the face of aviation and air traffic management", noting an increasingly automated environment, remote and digitised ATC towers and space based ADS-B as examples. "New technology is opening up huge opportunities to transform ATM performance globally and improve safety", Mr Poole said, adding: "In the future automation will provide real time and predictive decision making, accounting for a wide range of safety and operational needs, and improve safety by providing robust separation assurance and monitoring capability". [more - original PR]