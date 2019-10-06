City of St Louis Comptroller Green opposes issuance of airport privatisation RFQ

City of St Louis announced (05-Oct-2019) St Louis Comptroller Darlene Green opposed St Louis Airport Advisory Working Group's vote to issue a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a possible private operator of a leased St Louis Lambert International Airport. Ms Green stated the "exploring privatisation of St Louis Lambert International Airport has been designed by and for special interests" and has "no confidence that this process will yield an outcome supportive of public interest". [more - original PR]