Chicago O'Hare Airport opens USD220m second phase of northeast cargo development project

Chicago O'Hare International Airport opened (17-Aug-2017) the second phase of the USD220 million northeast cargo development project ahead of schedule on 17-Aug-2017. The 240,000sqft phase two building houses tenant operators Burak, Cargolux and Swissport. Phase three is expected to open in two to three years, also ahead of schedule. The investments are estimated to create 10,000 jobs and "hundreds of millions of dollars" in revenue for the City of Chicago. The final development will deliver 800,000sqft of warehousing and apron improvement and add aircraft ramps capable of handling Boeing 747-8F aircraft, enabling simultaneous handling of up to 15 widebody aircraft. The project is funded by a USD160 million investment by Aeroterm and more than USD62 million in airport funds. When complete, it will be the largest airside cargo development built at a US international gateway airport in the last decade. [more - original PR]