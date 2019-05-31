City of Chicago awards lead architect contract to Studio ORD for USD8.5bn Chicago O'Hare expansion

Chicago Department of Aviation reported (30-May-2019) the City of Chicago awarded a lead architect contract to Studio ORD to design the USD8.5 billion expansion programme for Chicago O'Hare International Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the selection of Studio ORD was announced in Mar-2019. A second architect team will be selected to design the two new satellite concourses to be constructed west of terminal 1. The second team will be selected in the coming months from the remaining four finalists who were shortlisted in the lead architect selection process. [more - original PR]