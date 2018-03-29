Loading
29-Mar-2018 2:26 PM

City of Chicago and airlines enter USD8.5bn agreement to expand Chicago O'Hare

City of Chicago, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines signed (28-Mar-2018) a new use and lease agreement covering the USD8.5 billion project to expand Chicago O'Hare International Airport, effective 12-May-2018. Key elements of the project include expanding gates and facilities in terminal 5, redeveloping terminal 2 into an integrated O'Hare Global terminal and renovations and expanded concourses to terminals 1 and 3. Construction is slated to begin in 2019. [more - original PR]

