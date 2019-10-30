City Council approves USD600m terminal lobby expansion at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport announced (28-Oct-2019) Charlotte City Council approved a USD600 million terminal lobby expansion project on 28-Oct-2019. Features of the project include an expansion of the lobby space to create additional space for security lanes, ticketing and baggage claim, basement level offices and access to the subterranean walkways. The project also includes the construction a central energy plant that will provide mechanical space for the project. The terminal lobby expansion is part of Destination CLT, a USD2.5 billion to USD3.1 billion capital investment programme that includes concourse renovations and expansion of the airport's roadways, curb front, airfield and terminal. Construction is expected to commence in Dec-2019. [more - original PR]