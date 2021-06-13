CIT Group to exit aircraft lending business, selling portfolio to KKR

CIT Group announced (12-Jun-2021) plans to sell its aviation loan portfolio to KKR. Upon completion, CIT will have fully exited its aircraft lending business, but the company remains committed to providing banking and advisory services as part of its core aerospace, defence and government services business. Key transaction details include:

The sale is related to a previously announced definitive agreement for a portfolio that has a committed loan balance of nearly USD800 million across more than 50 loans for approximately 60 commercial aircraft. The loans have an average yield in the mid-single digits and an average term remaining of approximately four years. The majority of loans have been transferred with the remaining amount expected to be completed by the end of 2Q2021;

The transaction is being funded by separate accounts managed by KKR;

The portfolio will be serviced by AV AirFinance Limited , a global commercial aviation loan servicer established by a team of experienced industry professionals together with KKR;

As part of the transaction, certain members of CIT's aviation team will join AV AirFinance where they will focus on servicing and originating loans.