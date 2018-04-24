Cincinnati International Airport continues to be fastest growing major US airport in 1Q2018

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (Ohio) reported (23-Apr-2018) it continued to be the fastest growing major US airport in 1Q2018 with passenger traffic growing 17% year-on-year. In addition, cargo volume set a new quarter tonnage record with more than 289,835 tons handled, a 41% increase. The airport further reported it completed a number of upgrades in 1Q2018, including upgrades to the parking garage, baggage claim, curb fronts and other areas. [more - original PR]