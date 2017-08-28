Loading
28-Aug-2017 2:42 PM

CIAL reports USD28m profit after tax in FY2017

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) reportedly posted the following financial results in FY2017 (Deccan Chronicle, 27-Aug-2017):

  • Profit after tax: INR1.79 billion (USD28.07 million), up from INR1.76 billion (USD27.55 million) in FY2016;
  • Revenue: INR4.87 billion (USD76.27 million), down from INR5.31 billion (USD83.09 million); 
  • Duty free retail outlet revenue: INR2.47 billion (USD38.6 million), up from INR2.13 billion (USD33.32 million).

The Cochin International Airport operator plans to issue a 25% dividend to shareholders for FY2017. 

