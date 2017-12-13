Manchester Airports Group pax up 4% to 3.8m in Nov-2017

Manchester Airports Group reported (12-Dec-2017) passenger numbers at Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport, East Midlands Airport and Bournemouth Airport for Nov-2017. Details as follows:
- Total passengers: 3.8 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- Manchester: 1.7 million, +1.9%;
- London Stansted: 1.8 million, +4.8%;
- East Midlands: 221,960, +20.0%;
- Bournemouth: 26,126, -6.5%;
- Cargo:
- Manchester: 10,232 tonnes, -4.9%;
- London Stansted: 25,802 tonnes, +12.3%;
- East Midlands: 33,150 tonnes, +29.8%.
The airport noted Nov-2016 figures at East Midlands were affected by weekend runway closures. [more - original PR]