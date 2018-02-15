16-Feb-2018 10:54 AM
Christchurch International Airport reports 6.7m pax in 2017, highest pax since 2010
Christchurch International Airport reported (15-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 639,053, +4.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 450,717, +3.4%;
- International: 188,336, +7.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 8601, +2.1%;
- Domestic: 7439, +2.6%;
- International: 1162, -1.4%;
- Cargo: 2886 tonnes, +19.0%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 6.7 million, +4.5%;
- Cargo: 31,420 tonnes, +6.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 95,432, +42.5%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, 2017 marks the 5th consecutive year of passenger traffic growth and this marks the highest level of passenger traffic for the airport since 2010. [more - original PR]