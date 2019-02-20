Chorus Aviation to seek shareholder approval to amend foreign ownership law

Chorus Aviation announced (19-Feb-2019) plans to seek shareholder approval to amend certain articles of incorporation regarding foreign ownership and control of voting shares permitted in the Canada Transportation Act (CTA). Chorus hopes to increase the limits of foreign ownership and control of its voting shares to those permitted by the amended CTA in 2018, subject to approval from the shareholders and Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The amended CTA increased the level of foreign ownership permitted from 25% to 49%, while also capping voting rights of single non Canadians and the aggregate of non Canadian air carriers at 25%. As previously reported by CAPA, Air Canada, WestJet and Transat A T also plan to seek shareholder approval to amend the foreign ownership law. [more - original PR]