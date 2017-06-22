Jazz Technical Services completes first Dash 8-300 ESP

Chorus Aviation announced (21-Jun-2017) Jazz Technical Services completed the extended service programme (ESP) on the first of 19 Bombardier Dash 8-300 aircraft. Chorus is the launch customer for the Dash 8-300 ESP. The ESP extends the service life of Jazz's Dash 8-300 aircraft by 50%, or approximately 15 years, through the replacement of certain structural and systems components. Jazz will complete the ESP work on a minimum of 19 Dash 8-300 aircraft over the next five years. [more - original PR]