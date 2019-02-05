Become a CAPA Member
Chorus Aviation and Air Canada complete amended and extended CPA for Jazz

Chorus Aviation announced (04-Feb-2019) the completion of an amended and extended capacity purchase agreement (CPA) with Air Canada for Jazz. Air Canada completed a CAD97.26 million (USD74.15 million) equity investment in Chorus and acquired 15.6 million class B voting shares in Chorus' capital. The contract will provide Jazz with CAD2.5 billion (USD1.9 billion) in minimum contracted revenues. Air Canada expects to save approximately CAD50 million (USD38 million) p/a in 2019 and 2021, and CAD53 million (USD40 million) between 2021 and 2025. The CPA is effective from 01-Jan-2019 to 31-Dec-2035. [more - original PR]

