16-Jul-2018 12:34 PM
Chinese pax up 12%, aviation revenue up 16% in 1H2018: CAAC
CAAC reported (12-Jul-2018) the following preliminary financial and traffic highlights for China's aviation industry for 1H2018:
- Revenue: CNY413.54 billion (USD61.8 billion), +16.5% year-on-year;
- Profit: CNY30.61 billion (USD4.6 billion);
- Passengers: 297 million, +12.4%;
- Cargo: 3.56 tonnes, +6.4%;
- Flight hours: 5.6 million hours, +10.2%;
- Number of flights: +8.3%;
- On time performance: 79.5%, +8.3ppt. [more - original PR - Chinese]