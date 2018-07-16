Become a CAPA Member
16-Jul-2018 12:34 PM

Chinese pax up 12%, aviation revenue up 16% in 1H2018: CAAC

CAAC reported (12-Jul-2018) the following preliminary financial and traffic highlights for China's aviation industry for 1H2018:

  • Revenue: CNY413.54 billion (USD61.8 billion), +16.5% year-on-year;
  • Profit: CNY30.61 billion (USD4.6 billion);
  • Passengers: 297 million, +12.4%;
  • Cargo: 3.56 tonnes, +6.4%;
  • Flight hours: 5.6 million hours, +10.2%;
  • Number of flights: +8.3%;
  • On time performance: 79.5%, +8.3ppt. [more - original PR - Chinese]

