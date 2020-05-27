27-May-2020 12:04 PM
Chinese Finance Ministry announces air cargo subsidy programme
China's Ministry of Finance announced (25-May-2020) a financial support policy for commercial air cargo operations, effective 01-Apr-2020 to 30-Jun-2020. Details include:
- A subsidy of up to 80% of modification costs for the conversion of passenger aircraft to carry additional cargo. The maximum subsidy will be CNY800,000 (USD112,121) for narrowbody aircraft and CNY1.45 million (USD203,220) for widebodies;
- A subsidy for international cargo only services, ranging from CNY7400 (USD1037) to CNY60,000 (USD8409) based on the flight distance and aircraft maximum take off weight. [more - original PR - Chinese]