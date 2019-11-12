12-Nov-2019 9:02 AM
Chinese airlines pax up 8% in the first 10 months of 2019
CAAC reported (11-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chinese airlines:
- Oct-2019:
- Passengers: 57.0 million, +5.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +4.3%;
- International: +15.1%;
- Cargo: 665,000 tonnes, +5.3%;
- Domestic: +7.7%;
- International: +0.6%;
- 10 months ended Oct-2019:
- Passengers: 554 million, +8.3%;
- Cargo: 6.1 million tonnes, +1.0%. [more - original PR - Chinese]