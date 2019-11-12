Become a CAPA Member
12-Nov-2019 9:02 AM

Chinese airlines pax up 8% in the first 10 months of 2019

CAAC reported (11-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chinese airlines:

  • Oct-2019:
    • Passengers: 57.0 million, +5.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: +4.3%;
      • International: +15.1%;
    • Cargo: 665,000 tonnes, +5.3%;
      • Domestic: +7.7%;
      • International: +0.6%;
  • 10 months ended Oct-2019:

