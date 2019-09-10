Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Sep-2019 11:38 AM

Chinese airline pax up 9% in the first eight months of 2019

CAAC reported (09-Sep-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chinese airlines:

  • Aug-2019:
    • Passengers: 61.2 million, +8.2% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 54.2 million, +7.1%;
      • International: 7.0 million, +18.0%;
    • Cargo: 630,000 tonnes, +3.6%;
      • Domestic: 430,000 tonnes, +6.2%;
      • International: 200,000 tonnes, -1.7%;
  • Summer 2019 between Jul-2019 and Aug-2019:
    • Passengers: 121 million, +9.2%;
  • Eight months ended Aug-2019:
    • Passengers: 442 million, +8.7%;
      • Domestic: 392 million, +7.7%;
      • International: 49.9 million, +16.7%;
    • Cargo: 4.8 million, stable;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More