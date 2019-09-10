10-Sep-2019 11:38 AM
Chinese airline pax up 9% in the first eight months of 2019
CAAC reported (09-Sep-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chinese airlines:
- Aug-2019:
- Passengers: 61.2 million, +8.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 54.2 million, +7.1%;
- International: 7.0 million, +18.0%;
- Cargo: 630,000 tonnes, +3.6%;
- Domestic: 430,000 tonnes, +6.2%;
- International: 200,000 tonnes, -1.7%;
- Summer 2019 between Jul-2019 and Aug-2019:
- Passengers: 121 million, +9.2%;
- Eight months ended Aug-2019:
- Passengers: 442 million, +8.7%;
- Domestic: 392 million, +7.7%;
- International: 49.9 million, +16.7%;
- Cargo: 4.8 million, stable;
- Domestic: 3.2 million tonnes, +0.6%;
- International: 1.6 million tonnes, -1.3%. [more - original PR - Chinese]
