China to remove inbound quarantine from 08-Jan-2023, outbound travel to resume in 'orderly manner'

China's National Health Commission stated (26-Dec-2022) the management of COVID-19 will be downgraded from class A to class B from 08-Jan-2023. Inbound travellers will no longer be required to undergo quarantine, but will still be required to take nucleic acid tests 48 hours before departure. Outbound travel of Chinese citizens will also resume "in an orderly manner". The change in classification also means there will be no sealed control of COVID-19 cases and designation of high risk areas. [more - original PR - Chinese]