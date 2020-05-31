China to establish travel 'green channels' with eight nations
CAAC announced (27-May-2020) plans to gradually relax border controls for select countries with the establishment of "green channels" for charter services, including with South Korea, Singapore, Japan, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland (Global Times/China Daily, 27/28-May-2020). The move is targeted at ensuring the resumption of work for essential personnel in the areas of commerce, logistics, production and technological services. South Korea became the first country to establish 'green channel' with China in early May-2020 with the removing of quarantine rules for certain business travellers between South Korea and 10 regions in China. CAAC also stated applications will be processed within three working days instead of seven. [more - original PR - Chinese]