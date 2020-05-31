Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-May-2020 1:44 PM

China to establish travel 'green channels' with eight nations

CAAC announced (27-May-2020) plans to gradually relax border controls for select countries with the establishment of "green channels" for charter services, including with South Korea, Singapore, Japan, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland (Global Times/China Daily, 27/28-May-2020). The move is targeted at ensuring the resumption of work for essential personnel in the areas of commerce, logistics, production and technological services. South Korea became the first country to establish 'green channel' with China in early May-2020 with the removing of quarantine rules for certain business travellers between South Korea and 10 regions in China. CAAC also stated applications will be processed within three working days instead of seven. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More