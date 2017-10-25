China to displace US as world's largest aviation market earlier than expected, by 2022: IATA

IATA stated (24-Oct-2017) the biggest driver of demand through 2036 will be the Asia Pacific region. The region will be the source of more than half the new passengers over the next two decades, according to IATA. The point at which China will displace the US as the world's largest aviation market (defined as traffic to, from and within the country) has moved two years closer since the 2016 forecast, with IATA stating: "We now anticipate this will occur around 2022, through a combination of slightly faster Chinese growth and slightly reduced growth in the US". China is forecast to be the fastest growing market in terms of annual additional passengers in 2036 compared to 2016, with 921 million new passengers for a total of 1.5 billion. [more - original PR]

