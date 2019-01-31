China Southern Airlines warns of up to 56% decline in 2018 net profit

China Southern Airlines announced (30-Jan-2019) it expects to report a CNY2774 million (USD415 million) to CNY3297 million (USD499 million) (47%-56%) year-on-year decline in net profit in 2018. Net profit after non recurring profit or loss is expected to decline by CNY2763 million (USD418 million) to CNY3171 million (USD480 million) (53%-61%). The carrier attributed the expected decline in profit to the exchange loss caused by the depreciation of the Chinese yuan against the US dollar, which is expected to have an impact of CNY2550 million (USD386 million). The carrier also noted the increase in jet fuel prices. [more - original PR]