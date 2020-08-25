China Southern Airlines transfers 80% of Beijing ops to Beijing Daxing

China Southern Airlines, via its official WeChat account, transferred (25-Aug-2020) its third batch of Beijing services to Beijing Daxing International Airport on 24-Aug-2020, two months ahead of schedule, marking 80% of its Beijing operations now operating from the new airport. The 44 additional frequencies brings the group's total daily frequencies at Beijing Daxing to more than 330, covering 48 destinations. Following the transfer, the group will have more than 40% capacity share at Beijing Daxing.