12-Oct-2021 12:17 PM
China Southern Airlines temporarily suspends Nairobi-Changsha and Amsterdam-Guangzhou services
CAAC stated (11-Oct-2021) the following China Southern Airlines' international services will be temporarily suspended:
- Nairobi-Changsha: Suspended for four weeks from 11-Oct-2021, after six passengers tested positive for coronavirus on 23-Sep-2021 and eight passengers tested positive on 30-Sep-2021;
- Amsterdam-Guangzhou: Suspended for two weeks from 11-Oct-2021, after five passengers on flight CZ308 tested positive for coronavirus on 25-Sep-2021. [more - original PR - Chinese]