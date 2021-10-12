Become a CAPA Member
China Southern Airlines temporarily suspends Nairobi-Changsha and Amsterdam-Guangzhou services

CAAC stated (11-Oct-2021) the following China Southern Airlines' international services will be temporarily suspended:

  • Nairobi-Changsha: Suspended for four weeks from 11-Oct-2021, after six passengers tested positive for coronavirus on 23-Sep-2021 and eight passengers tested positive on 30-Sep-2021;
  • Amsterdam-Guangzhou: Suspended for two weeks from 11-Oct-2021, after five passengers on flight CZ308 tested positive for coronavirus on 25-Sep-2021. [more - original PR - Chinese]

