China Southern Airlines temporarily suspends departing services from 38 countries
China Southern Airlines suspended (10-Jan-2022) the transportation of passengers departing from 38 countries and transferring to China via a third country, effective 11-Jan-2022. The countries are: Ghana, Guinea, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Algeria, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Djibouti, Senegal, Benin, Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zimbabwe, India, Philippines, UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Belarus, Suriname, Guyana and Mexico. [more - original PR - Chinese]