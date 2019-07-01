1-Jul-2019 8:11 AM
China Southern Airlines takes delivery of first of 20 A350-900s
CAPA – Centre for Aviation stated (28-June-2019) China Southern Airlines received one new A350-900 (B-308T; MSN 318) as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The is the first of 20 A350s for the airline. China Southern operates an Airbus fleet of 335 aircraft, including 282 A320 family aircraft, 48 A330 family aircraft and five A380 aircraft. China Southern's A350-900 is configured in a 314 seat three class layout with 28 business, 24 premium economy and 262 economy. The airline will initially operate the aircraft on its domestic routes from Guangzhou to Shanghai and Beijing, followed by flights to international destinations. [more - original PR]