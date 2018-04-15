Loading
16-Apr-2018

China Southern Airlines reports double digit pax growth in Mar-2018

China Southern Airlines reported (13-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.7 million, +15.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 10.0 million, +14.5%;
    • Regional: 203,070, +15.1%;
    • International: 1.5 million, +22.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 83.6%, +2.0ppts;
    • Domestic: 83.9%, +1.5ppts;
    • Regional: 73.9%, +2.2ppts;
    • International: 83.2%, +3.1ppts;
  • Cargo: 143,550 tonnes, -0.3%;
    • Domestic: 87,080 tonnes, -1.3%;
    • Regional: 1940 tonnes, +2.6%;
    • International: 54,520 tonnes, +1.3%.  [more - original PR]

