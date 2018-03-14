Loading
15-Mar-2018 9:23 AM

China Southern Airlines reports 23rd consecutive months of pax growth in Feb-2018

China Southern Airlines reported (14-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.1 million, +11.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 9.4 million, +10.6%;
    • Regional: 206,570, +13.1%;
    • International: 1.5 million, +17.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 83.5%, -0.5ppt;
    • Domestic: 83.3%, -1.2ppts;
    • Regional: 73.8%, -2.2ppts;
    • International: 84.4%, +1.2ppts;
  • Cargo: 107,980 tonnes, +4.2%;
    • Domestic: 69,580 tonnes, +0.4%;
    • Regional: 1140 tonnes, -14.9%;
    • International: 37,260 tonnes, +12.8%.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marks the 23rd consecutive months of passenger growth for the carrier. [more - original PR]

