31-Oct-2018 10:38 AM
China Southern Airlines profits halve in 3Q2018
China Southern Airlines reported (31-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Total operating revenue: CNY41,334 million (USD6074 million), +15.4% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: CNY39,371 million (USD5785 million), +28.0%;
- Operating profit: CNY3065 million (USD450.4 million), -50.4%;
- Net profit: CNY2452 million (USD360.3 million), -51.1%;
- Total assets: CNY248,935 million (USD36,578 million);
- Cash at bank and on hand: CNY15,852 million (USD2329 million);
- Total liabilities: CNY169,319 million (USD24,879 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.146937