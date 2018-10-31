China Southern Airlines profits halve in 3Q2018

China Southern Airlines reported (31-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

Total operating revenue: CNY41,334 million (USD6074 million), +15.4% year-on-year;

Total operating costs: CNY39,371 million (USD5785 million), +28.0%;

Operating profit: CNY3065 million (USD450.4 million), -50.4%;

Net profit: CNY2452 million (USD360.3 million), -51.1%;

Total assets: CNY248,935 million (USD36,578 million);

Cash at bank and on hand: CNY15,852 million (USD2329 million);

Total liabilities: CNY169,319 million (USD24,879 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.146937