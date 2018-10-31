Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Oct-2018 10:38 AM

China Southern Airlines profits halve in 3Q2018

China Southern Airlines reported (31-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: CNY41,334 million (USD6074 million), +15.4% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: CNY39,371 million (USD5785 million), +28.0%;
  • Operating profit: CNY3065 million (USD450.4 million), -50.4%;
  • Net profit: CNY2452 million (USD360.3 million), -51.1%;
  • Total assets: CNY248,935 million (USD36,578 million);
  • Cash at bank and on hand: CNY15,852 million (USD2329 million);
  • Total liabilities: CNY169,319 million (USD24,879 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.146937

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More