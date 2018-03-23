China Southern Airlines places order for 20 737 MAX 8, 10 MAX 10 aircraft for Xiamen Airlines

China Southern Airlines stated (21-Mar-2018) it has firmed an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 10 737 MAX 10 aircraft for Xiamen Airlines. The aircraft, valued at more than USD3.6 billion at list prices, will be delivered between 2019 and 2022. Five 737 MAX 8 aircraft will first join the fleet in 2019, followed by seven in 2020. In 2021, eight 737 MAX 8 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered, alongside seven 737 MAX 10 aircraft, with the final three 737 MAX 10 deliveries in 2022. The acquisition will be funded partly by internal resources and partly through loans and other finance arrangements. Xiamen Airlines adds that the aircraft will improve its operating efficiency, help maintain its "streamlined and efficient" fleet structure, as well as expand capacity.