China Southern Airlines operating profit increases 61% in 1Q2018

China Southern Airlines reported (27-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Total operating revenue: CNY34,101 million (USD5363 million), +10.1% year-on-year;

Total operating costs: CNY31,029 million (USD4880 million), +5.7%;

Operating profit: CNY3491 million (USD549 million), +60.8%;

Net profit: CNY2862 million (USD450 million), +55.5%;

Total assets: CNY220,025 million (USD34,600 million);

Cash at bank and on hand: CNY6289 million (USD989 million);

Total liabilities: CNY154,190 million (USD24,247 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.157257