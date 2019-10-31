31-Oct-2019 11:55 AM
China Southern Airlines Group operating profit up 9% in 3Q2019
China Southern Airlines Group reported (30-Oct-2019) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2019:
- Total revenue: CNY43,726 million (USD6235 million), +5.8% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: CNY42,180 million (USD6015 million), +7.1%;
- Operating profit: CNY3339 million (USD476.1 million), +8.9%;
- Net profit: CNY2855 million (USD407.1 million), +16.4%;
- Total assets: CNY301,016 million (USD42,924 million);
- Cash at bank and on hand: CNY1193 million (USD170.1 million);
- Total liabilities: CNY222,408 million (USD31,715 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.1426