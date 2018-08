China Southern Airlines Group operating profit increase 2% in 1H2018

China Southern Air Holding Company reported (28-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Operating revenue: CNY67,520 million (USD10,602 million), +11.6% year-on-year; Passenger: CNY60,386 million (USD9482 million), +12.6%; Domestic: CNY45,220 million (USD7100 million), +11.1%; International: CNY13,991 million (USD2197 million), +18.6%; Hong Kong , Macau and Taiwan : CNY1175 million (USD184.5 million), +5.8%; Cargo and mail: CNY4499 million (USD706.4 million), +7.3%;

Total operating costs: CNY65,260 million (USD10,2467 million), +12.8%; Fuel: CNY19,381 million (USD3043 million), +25.8%; Labour: CNY11,960 million (USD1878 million), +7.5%; Maintenance costs: CNY6082 million (USD955 million), +15.2%;

Operating profit: CNY4672 million (USD733.6 million), +2.0%;

Net profit: CNY2361 million (USD370.7 million), -26.5%;

Passenger yield: CNY0.40 (USD 6.3 cents), stable; Domestic: CNY0.44 (USD 6.9 cents), stable; Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: CNY0.55 (USD 8.6 cents), -6.8%; International: CNY0.31 (USD 4.9 cents), +3.3%;

Cargo yield: CNY1.26 (USD 19.8 cents), +2.4%; Domestic: CNY1.17 (USD 18.4 cents), stable; Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: CNY4.56 (USD 71.6 cents), +13.2%; International: CNY1.27 (USD 19.9 cents), +2.4%;

Total assets: CNY229,462 million (USD36,029 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: CNY5427 million (USD852 million);

Total liabilities: CNY164,619 million (USD25,848 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.157016