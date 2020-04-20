20-Apr-2020 11:25 AM
China Southern Airlines expects 'substantial loss' in 1Q2020, adverse effect from COVID-19 in 1H2020
China Southern Airlines stated (17-Apr-2020) that due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the carrier expects "substantial loss" in 1Q2020 operating results, which will also adversely affect 1H2020 operating results. The carrier noted that although domestic demand has "recovered to a certain extent", international air traffic has further declined due to the tightening of international aviation restrictions. [more - original PR]