1-Sep-2020 10:47 AM

China Southern Airlines expects China to be 'the first to rebound'

China Southern Airlines outlined (28-Aug-2020) the following favourable conditions for the Chinese air transport industry that could see China be "the first to rebound": 

  • China's aviation market will take the lead in recovery, due to "ample potential, strong resilience, and large manoeuvre room";
  • There is strong potential demand for passenger travel, with China's demand for consumption expected to be "released" if the pandemic is effectively controlled;
  • There is strong policy support from China's Government in the form of reduced taxes and fees, including the exemption of annual civil aviation development funds. [more - original PR]

